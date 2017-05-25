Salina woman has van stolen

The Salina Post

A 25-year-old Salina woman was staying with a friend when she had her 2002 Pontiac Montana stolen.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that the victim left church early because she didn’t feel well. She went to the hospital before deciding to stay with a friend. She arrived at her friend’s house, located on the 1100 block of West Ash, around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

She reportedly went to leave the residence around 10:20 a.m., discovering the van missing.

The dark blue van has a Kansas tag reading 454-KMV. Capt. Forrester said authorities have a possible suspect in the case.

