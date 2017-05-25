Salina businessman files for City Commission

A Salina businessman has announced his run for a seat on the Salina City Commission. Frank Hampton filed Wednesday afternoon.

Hampton is a Financial Advisor and Branch Manager of Raymond James Financial Services and owner and founder of Hampton Financial, LLC. Frank was previously a Financial Advisor and Branch Manager in Salina at A.G. Edwards and its successor firms for eight years prior to establishing Hampton Financial, LLC.

Previous to this, Hampton worked for the Bond Market Association in Washington, D.C for seven years as a Senior Vice President working on legislative and regulatory issues with an emphasis on tax. Frank also served as a Legislative Director and Legislative Assistant to U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Bill Archer where he worked on tax, trade, and energy issues.

Hampton earned a B.A. and J.D. from Kansas University. Frank serves on the board of the Salina Regional Health Foundation and the Sunflower Adult Day Center (Past Chairman). Frank previously served as a board member of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce (2015 Chairman), the Kansas District Tennis Association, the Salina Education Foundation (twice Past Chairman), the Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts of America, and the Salina Art Center.

Hampton joins current commissioners Jon Blanchard, and Melissa Hodges and Joe Hay in running for the Salina City Commission. Deadline to file is noon Thursday, June 1st. A primary if necessary will be on Tuesday, August 1st and the General Election will be Tuesday, November 7th.