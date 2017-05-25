Local business to help send students to nationals

Tucson’s Steakhouse at 2750 S. Ninth in Salina is partnering with Salina Area Technical College to help send four students and their instructors to the SkillsUSA national competition June 19-23 in Louisville, Kentucky.

On Thursday, May 25, Tucson’s will donate 15 percent of sales to the Salina Tech SkillsUSA team.

At the state level SkillsUSA competition held in Wichita in April, eight Salina Tech students earned medals, including four who earned gold medals, which qualified them for the national event in Louisville.

That’s more gold medalists than the college normally expects, said Andrew Manley, Vice President of Administrative Services at Salina Tech.

“It’s great that Salina Tech students are bringing home more gold than ever,” Manley said. “But it means we have to find a way to afford to send them all to Louisville. We’re glad Tucson’s has agreed to help out, and we’re seeking other corporate sponsorships as well.”

In all, Manley said, the four students and their instructors going to nationals will cost about $8,000.

The four students who won gold at state and are heading for Louisville are:

· Noah Hanson, a senior at Smoky Valley High School, in the high school division of the Diesel Equipment competition;

· Joseph Ruiz of Salina, in the college division of the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning;

· Cole Sauber of Assaria, in the college division of the CNC Milling;

· Mark Toeniskoetter of Salina, in the college division of the Technical Drafting contest.