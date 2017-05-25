KU to host former conference foe Texas A&M in Big 12/SEC Challenge

IRVING, Texas – Kansas will host former Big 12 Conference foe Texas A&M on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the two conferences and ESPN announced Thursday.

For the third straight year, all games in the Big 12/SEC Challenge will be played in one day. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests of the fifth annual event matching every Big 12 squad with 10 members from the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Each league will host five games. In addition, ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm will originate from a to be determined site of one of the day’s matchups.

Kansas is 20-1 all-time against Texas A&M, including a 19-1 mark as members of the Big 12 from 1996-97 through 2011-12, when the Aggies moved to the SEC. KU is 9-1 versus A&M in Allen Fieldhouse. A&M’s lone win, 69-66, in the series was Feb. 3, 2007, in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas is 3-1 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, having split with Florida in 2013-14 and 2014-15 as both teams claimed home victories. KU swept Kentucky in 2015-16 in Allen Fieldhouse and 2016-17 in Rupp Arena. Dating back to 2007 against the Pac-12, Kansas is 5-2 record in the conference challenges.

The trophy for the winning conference has never left the Big 12 office as the league is 25-15 (.625) in the challenge, having won the series its first three seasons while the Big 12 and SEC split the games a year ago (in case of a tie, the trophy stays with the conference that won it the previous campaign). The Big 12 has posted a 53-35 (.603) record in the last two conference challenge series it has played (vs. Pac-10, SEC) dating back to 2007.