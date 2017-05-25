Jeff “Hammer” Bachman is presented with the BANK VI Hero of the Week Award

The love of the game was instilled in him early, growing up as a bat boy for his father, who coached baseball at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Jeff “Hammer” Bachman has carried that love of the game with him all his life. Even though he doesn’t play much anymore, he now dedicates his time to giving back to the community and the sport. Jeff “Hammer” Bachman is the BANK VI Hero of the Week.

Jeff sponsored his first Hammerhead team in Salina in 1987. Over the years he has sponsored over 100 adult men’s, women’s coed and youth teams. “None of my Hammerhead teams have had to pay a penny. I only asked that they represent the Hammerhead name well.”

Since he doesn’t play as much anymore, Jeff said he has slowed down a little, only sponsoring one team a year. He provides shirts for that team and equipment if needed. Jeff said he has “never turned down any young child wanting to play baseball or softball.”

Jeff’s Hammerhead teams have won several league championships, but he says winning the “Sportsmanship Award” has been one of his biggest accomplishments. Jeff’s daughters played on the team. He said that he puts a lot of emphasis on sportsmanship.

As a way to bring in some extra money for his growing family, Jeff started officiating high school basketball almost 30 years ago. He has branched out since then, and can now be seen on the sidelines of high school football, soccer and adult softball games.

According to Jeff, there is a shortage of umpires and officials for Kansas High School Athletics. He said that he is now attempting to recruit the next generation, to keep the sports alive.

“If I helped one person play sports that couldn’t without help, then I have reached my goal, Jeff said. “I will continue to help others as long as I can.”

