Jayhawks’ Mykhailiuk to return for senior season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After working out for his third NBA team Wednesday, University of Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk announced he has withdrawn his name from the 2017 NBA Draft and will return for his senior season at KU.

Mykailiuk sprained his ankle during the NBA combine. After rehabbing he worked out for three teams (New Orleans, Boston and New York) to gage the interest in staying in the upcoming draft.

“I had a lot feedback and I decided to come back,” Mykhailiuk said. “I saw what I need to improve on next year and be a better player. I look forward to being with my teammates and help my team win.”

A 6-foot-8 guard from Cherkasy, Ukraine, Mykhailiuk started 25 games for KU last season and averaged 9.8 points per contest. A two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection who is on course to graduate from KU in May 2018, Mykhailiuk ranked eighth in the conference in 3-point field goal percentage at 38.9 percent and eighth in 3-point field goals made at 1.9. Mykhailiuk made three or more from beyond the arc in 11 games with four or more treys in four outings. He pulled down 3.0 rebounds per game and also averaged 1.9 steals per contest in 2016-17.

“Svi utilized the process exactly the way it is meant to be,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “Unfortunately for him, he sprained his ankle at the (NBA) combine and was not able to work out for teams as much as he wanted. We know he knows what he needs to do this upcoming season to get to the next level. We’re excited and anxious for Svi to come back and help us play at a high level.”

For his career, Mykhailiuk has played in 97 games for Kansas with 31 starts and a 6.3 scoring average. His 122 3-pointers made rank 20th on the KU career chart, including a career-high six treys against Chaminade (11/23/15) during his freshman season at the Maui Invitational. Mykhailiuk scored career-high 23 points against Austin Peay in the 2016 NCAA Tournament opening round.