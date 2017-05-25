Charges dismissed against former Halstead city administrator

HARVEY COUNTY- A felony perjury charge against former Halstead City Administrator James R. Hatfield has been dismissed, according to a media release from Harvey County Attorney David Yoder.

After an investigation by the KBI and Harvey County Attorney in August 2016, the Harvey County Sheriff served an arrest warrant on Hatfield. He resigned from his position as city administrator in November.

The same investigation also charged former Halstead police chief Steven Lewis with one count of Felony Misuse of Public Funds and two counts of Misdemeanor Theft.

Court records show Lewis was convicted in February of two misdemeanor theft counts, and a felony count of misuse of public funds was dismissed at that time.

Court documents alleged that Hatfield falsely reported the reasons for Lewis’ retirement, leading to the felony perjury charge against him.

Yoder’s announcement Thursday said, “after detailed examination there is insufficient evidence to proceed with charges against Hatfield.”

No additional details were released.

-The AP contributed to this report.