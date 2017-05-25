Cardiologist offers free seminar on atrial fibrillation

A free educational seminar about atrial fibrillation will be held at Salina Regional Health Center. The seminar will be hosted by cardiologist Maria Baldasare, M.D. from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, June 15.

A hospital press release stated:

“For the three million Americans with AF, an irregular heart rhythm that causes poor blood flow, the risk of having a stroke is about five times higher than normal. In response to this danger, AF patients are commonly placed on blood thinners. However, a significant number of people have adverse outcomes from being on blood thinners including varying forms of internal bleeding. Some patients cannot take blood thinners due to occupational risk or risk from falling and the potential for internal bleeds associated with trauma. Dr. Baldasare will explain the intricacies of AF, blood thinners and new treatment options available at Salina Regional to prevent strokes.”

The free seminar will be held in conference rooms six and seven of the Health Center, located at 400 South Santa Fe. Refreshments will be served. “While the seminar is free, RSVPs are requested by calling 785-452-7882.