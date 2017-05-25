Blanchard withdraws from upcoming city commission election

Jon Blanchard announced today that he will be withdrawing his name from consideration in the upcoming city commission election. Blanchard announced his hopes for a second term in late April but says that a career opportunity will have him moving out of state.

Statement from Blanchard:

Today I am withdrawing my name for consideration for city commission in the upcoming election, as I will be unable fulfill the requirements to hold office should I be re-elected. Following the expiration of my term in January 2018, I will be relocating out of state to take advantage of career opportunities.

Serving the residents of Salina on the city commission has been an honor. I have consistently and diligently carried out my duties fully aware of the trust placed in me by the voters. Over the past 4 plus years I have maintained perfect attendance and have endeavored to act in the best interest of the public and for our shared vision of the future. While I look forward to new adventures, I will certainly look back fondly, with gratitude, for the opportunity that I have been given to spend time with family, meet new friends and serve the greater good.

My touchstone as a leader has, and will continue to be: “Successful communities elect leaders who place the public interest above personal financial gain and ‘Special’ interests. We must elect ethical individuals with the ability to steer clear of ‘conflicts of interest’ in order to preserve public trust, provide transparency, and guarantee an equal opportunity to all”.