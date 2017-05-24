Two teens transported to hospital after crash east of Salina

Two teenage passengers were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with minor injuries after their vehicle rolled in rural Saline County.

The accident was reported just before 8 p.m. yesterday. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 17-year-old Gavven Yungeberg, Salina, was northbound on Woodward when several deer ran in front of his vehicle. Yungeberg swerved to miss them, rolling his 1999 Chevy Tracker. The vehicle came to rest on the roof about 300 feet south of Crawford.

Authorities reported that there were three passengers in the vehicle. The two passengers riding in the rear of the sport utility vehicle, 17-year-old Leann Johnson, Minneapolis, and 18-year-old Austin Gawith, Salina, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Yungerberg and the third passenger, 17-year-old Dyeon Presley, Salina, were not injured.

