Summer Food Kickoff Set for June 1

Summer meals kick off and ribbon cutting will be held at Heusner Elementary School on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 11:55 a.m. Children will be able to create artwork to decorate the summer meal sites and visit with a Shriner’s clown.

The free summer meal program begins Tuesday, May 30 – Friday, July 21. All locations, except St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, will serve a free summer lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. St. John’s will serve lunches 11:30-noon, June 12-July 21. No meals will be served on Tuesday, July 4. Breakfast will be served only at the Cottonwood and Lakewood Middle School sites from 7:45-8:15 a.m. May 30 through June 30.

The Free Summer Meal serving sites are:

Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S Phillips, east side entrance

Heusner Elementary, 1300 Norton, north doors by art room

Oakdale Elementary – 811 E. Iron, north door to new gym/shelter

Schilling Elementary – 3121 Canterbury, side door by gym

Sunset Elementary – 1510 W. Republic, south door to cafeteria

Heartland Early Education – 700 Jupiter, north double doors off Venus

St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church – 215 S. Chicago, gym door entrance

Lakewood Middle School – 1135 Lakewood Circle, main entrance by office

Church of the Cross – 1600 Rush, southeast door

Salvation Army – 1137 N. Santa Fe, front door

The free lunches are for all children ages one through eighteen and adults are welcome to eat for $3.75. Breakfast price for adults is $2.00. There are no income requirements, fee or registration required to receive meals. This program is an equal opportunity provider.

The Salina Summer Meals Coalition is committed to summer meal programs in Salina. Partners include USD 305, Heartland Programs, the Salvation Army, St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, Sunrise Presbyterian Church, and Salina Area United Way, providing hot meals at ten sites for eight weeks during June and July.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. For more information about the national Summer Food Service Program, visit http://www.fns.usda.gov/cnd/summer.

Local Contacts: Linda Lorett, Early Education, 309-5018 and Cindy Foley, USD 305, 309-4715