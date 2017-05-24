Southeast of Saline Softball Starts 3A State Thursday

The Lady Trojans (20-1) come in as the #4 seed and will play #5 Perry-Lecompton (21-2) on Thursday at 7:00 pm.
SES is one of three returning teams that played in a weather plagued tournament in 2016. Riverton(23-0) returns as the defending champion and Hays-Thomas More Prep returns as the #7 seed.
All Southeast of Saline softball games will be broadcast LIVE on KINA, 910 AM/94.5 FM and also online on Salina Post. Games will be played in Manhattan at the Twin Oaks Softball Complex.
The complete 3A Softball Tournament Bracket can be see by clicking HERE.
Leave a Reply