A 49-year-old Saline County woman returned to her residence on the 800 block of South Holmes to find tire tracks leading through her yard. She searched the property, discovering that her eight-foot utility trailer, a small portable greenhouse and a wheelbarrow were missing.

She reported the theft just before 9 p.m. last night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the trailer had a Missouri license plate, reading 01C7SH.

The total loss was estimated at $1,265.