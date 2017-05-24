Police: Missing Kansas woman may be with murder suspect

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating a fatal shooting and searching for a suspect.

On Wednesday also filed a missing person report for Cora Brown, 37, Manhattan. Cora is approximately 5 foot 3inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.

She may be in danger, and may be with Steven Harris, who has a warrant for his arrest on murder and attempted murder charges, according to police.

Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police received several 911 calls stating there had been a shooting on Nelson’s Landing in Manhattan.

When officers arrived on scene to the 2800 block of Nelson’s Landing, they found one male, identified as German Gonzalez-Garcia, 39, of Manhattan, dead from gunshot wounds.

A second man was found on scene, also suffering from gunshot wounds. He was lifeflighted to Stormont Vail in Topeka in critical condition.

Officers developed a person of interest in the case, identified as Steven Harris, 38, Manhattan. Harris is approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

He has short brown hair, brown eyes, and has distinctive tattoos on his head and neck.

On Monday, the Riley County Police Department conducted an operation in the 600 block of Frey Dr. in an attempt to locate Harris. Officers were unable to locate Harris at that time.

Officers are also looking for a gold 2004 Buick Rendezvous that may be connected with the case.

Harris is considered armed and dangerous. If you locate Harris, DO NOT APPROACH, call 911. If you have information on his whereabouts, you can contact dispatch at 785-537-2112 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 or 1-800-222-8477.