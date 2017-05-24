Officials determine straight-line winds caused storm damage

Several Saline County residents reported damage following last week’s storm. Some of the worst damage was reported west of the Salina Airport, where authorities reported a rain-wrapped tornado, but Saline County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service out of Wichita concluded that most of the damage was caused by straight-line winds.

“We help to gather information on the damage reported and then send it to the National Weather Service for the determination on wind versus tornado,” Hannah Stambaugh, director of Saline County Emergency Management said. “Based off of the widespread damage, the pattern of the damage, radar at the time, and storm spotter reports is what we look at.”

Officials reported that 80-mile-per-hour straight-line winds created a large path of damage. Saline County Sheriff’s Lt. Jeremiah Hayes took damage reports, plotting them on a map.

“Those types of wind speeds are right in line with an EF0 tornado – but yet a tornado would have had more of a direct/consistent path,” Stambaugh said.