Melinda C. ‘Lynn’ Steenson, age 53, of Mentor, Kansas, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2017, after a long illness.

Melinda was born August 15, 1963, at Midwest City, Oklahoma. She is the daughter of Clyde and Nellie Fletcher. She graduated from Salina South High School in 1981 and Brown Mackie College in 1984. She married Tony L. Steenson at the United Methodist Church in Mentor on October 30, 2004.

Lynn had worked for Sam’s Club as a Membership Services Associate and was active for more than ten years with Relay for Life. Lynn was a very devoted wife, mother, Nana, sister, daughter and friend. She always enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She had a positive outlook on life, love and family, and always held fast to her faith in God.

Survivors include her husband Tony, her children Devon (Josh) Hulett of Bridgeport, Kyla Steenson of Hoisington and Jessica Steenson of Mentor, her brothers Samuel Baxter of Mentor, Gary Fletcher of Shawnee, Oklahoma and Jack Baker of Benton, three grandchildren, and her father in law Shelby Steenson of Mentor.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and mother in law LaVonne Steenson.

Graveside services are planned for 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Riverside Cemetery in Waterville. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Additional services will be held in Mentor at a future date.

Memorials are suggested to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center in Salina, and may be sent in care of the funeral home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.