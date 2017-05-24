Lawmakers draft new budget fix; includes mix of Kansas tax hikes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have drafted a new proposal for fixing the state budget that includes both income tax increases and hikes in other taxes.

House and Senate negotiators agreed Tuesday night on details of a plan for raising $948 million over two years. The House would vote on the plan first and expected to debate it Wednesday.

Most of the new revenue would come from boosting income tax rates and eliminating an exemption for farmers and business owners. But the plan also would raise liquor taxes and impose the state sales tax on a few services.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019, and the state Supreme Court has said funding for public schools is inadequate.

The House also expected to debate an education funding plan Wednesday.