Laverne Francis Marcotte, age 78, entered into rest on May 24, 2017 at the Cloud County Health Center. He was born on a farm, September 23, 1938 by St. Joseph, Kansas, to Edmond Raymond and Geneva (Kinsvater) Marcotte.

He was a 1957 graduate of Clyde High School. On June 9, 1956 he married Roxana J. Benyshek in Clyde at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She survives of the Home in Clyde.

To this union 5 children were born a daughter, Annette Van Ness, Abilene, KS.; son, Steve Marcotte (Martha), DeSoto, KS.; Also survived by 2 brothers, Kenney Marcotte (Christine) and Duane Marcotte, both of Clyde, KS.; sister, Donna Pierce (Bob), Clyde, KS.; 4 grandchildren, Nicole Van Ness-Rockwell (John), Traverse City, MI.; Dallas Van Ness (Brytani), Abilene, KS.; Brandon Marcotte (Leah), Maple Grove, MN.; Beth Marcotte, Chicago, Ill.; 3 great-grandchildren, Khloe and Tenley Marcotte, and Yani Arnberger, and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 sons, Laverne Eugene, Leland, and Scott Marcotte.

Laverne worked for 42 years for Gibson, then later Ace Hardware. He was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Lifetime Knights of Columbus, where he served as a Past 4th Degree Highland Navigator of Clyde, and lifetime member of Moose Lodge, and a member of the Elks.

He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid KU Jayhawks fan. He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.

Visitation will be from on Friday May 26, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. all at the Chaput Mortuary in Clyde.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyde, Kansas with Fr. Steven Heina officiating.

Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Clyde, Kansas.

Memorial Contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital c/o Chaput Mortuary of Clyde.