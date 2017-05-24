Getaway Driver Sentenced for Kansas Bank Robbery

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas City man was sentenced Monday to 52 months for a robbery at a Kansas bank, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Chad English, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. In his plea, he admitted he drove the getaway car during an Aug. 24, 2016, robbery at Central Bank of the Midwest at 4801 Town Center Drive in Leawood.

Co-defendant Terry Lovelady, 58, Kansas City, Mo., went into the bank and gave the clerk a note saying, “Hurry up. Put the $$ in the bag. No funny bizz.” He left the bank with stolen money and a hidden tracking device.

Police followed the tracking device to locate the getaway car where it was stopped at a traffic light at 119th Street and Glenwood. The robbers led police on a chase, running red lights, cutting off other drivers and reaching a speed of 90 mph. The robbers crossed into Missouri before stopping the car and fleeing on foot. Officers tackled English. Lovelady was found hiding in a hospital parking garage.

Lovelady pleaded guilty and he is set for sentencing July 31.