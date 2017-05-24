Geraldine (Sims) Anderson passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas at the age of 86. She was born on August 16, 1930 in Osage County, Oklahoma to the late Walter Jackson and Margaret Lena (Barry) Sims. On a road trip to Colorado, while passing through New Mexico, she was united in marriage to Preston Emery Anderson. They were blessed with three children, Kathryn, David, and Patricia.

Geraldine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was an avid seamstress and crochet artist, even having once reupholstered the entire camper. She was an excellent cook, and taught all of her children how to cook as well. She was very creative and enjoyed carving small animals out of wood and hand painting china. She loved to travel and was a member of the Retreads Motorcycle Club in Salina.

Geraldine is survived by her children Kathryn Ann Mock of Omaha, NE, David Preston Anderson and wife Jill of Colby, and Patricia Ernestine Zahn and husband Timothy of Ellis; sister-in-law Nina Sims of Sedan; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Margaret Sims, husband Preston Anderson, brother Eugene Sims, and sister Kathryn Klim.

It has been said, “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” Whether cooking, crocheting, or carving, Geraldine always did great work because she not only loved what she did, she loved those she did it for even more. Our lives will never be the same because we were so richly blessed with her love.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm and Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home in Plainville. Burial will follow in the Plainville City Cemetery. Visitation will from 2:00-3:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home.