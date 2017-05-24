The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

GALLERY: BBBS of Salina hosts fishing party at Lakewood

by 1 Comment

Bigs and Littles from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina gathered at Lakewood Discovery Center yesterday evening for a fishing party. Fishing rods and canoes provided a range of outdoor fun for the group.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. A huge thank you to BBBS, Salina Parks & Rec, and Lakewood Discovery Center. Kelsey with BBBS took my son and my niece out in the canoe and they had the time of their lives. Thank you again for such a wonderful organization and the amazing things you do for the community!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *