Deputies, Game Warden and K-9 make Kansas drug bust

PRATT COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspect on drug and weapons charges and have made an arrest.

On Tuesday, the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 722 S. Pine Street in Pratt, according to a media release.

The search warrant resulted in the collection of illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms. One subject was arrested and has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Just after 6:30a.m.Wednesday, Deputies booked 30-year-old Douglas Briggs Taylor on drug charges and is being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office web site.

Kansas State Game Wardens and a Ford County Sheriff’s Deputy and K-9 partner assisted with the arrest.