Crews begin improvements on Country Club Road

On Wednesday, May 24th, the contractor for the City of Salina will begin detour route pavement repairs on Eastborough Rd. south of Country Club Rd. and on Crestview Dr. east of Hilldale Rd.

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.

