Colorado man reportedly mugged at bus stop

A Colorado man reported that he was mugged at a Salina bus stop over the weekend.
Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said that James Hoster was waiting at 125 East Diamond, a Greyhound bus stop, when a black male with dreads forcibly took his wallet. Hoster told police the incident happened between 6 and 9 p.m. on May 20. He reported it Monday after returning to his home in Colorado.
The wallet contained an undisclosed amount of cash.
Comments
Jerseyboy says
Yea right if he did not report it here it did not happen.