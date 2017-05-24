The Salina Post

Colorado man reportedly mugged at bus stop

A Colorado man reported that he was mugged at a Salina bus stop over the weekend.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said that James Hoster was waiting at 125 East Diamond, a Greyhound bus stop, when a black male with dreads forcibly took his wallet. Hoster told police the incident happened between 6 and 9 p.m. on May 20. He reported it Monday after returning to his home in Colorado.

The wallet contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

