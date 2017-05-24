Colleen LaVonne James, 82, of Valparaiso, Florida, passed away at 8:29 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2017 while in the company of family members, at her residence.

Colleen was born in , Colorado on March 17, 1935, a daughter of the late Velma Noreen (Day) and Harold Vernon Speicher.

Colleen attended a country school and graduated Phillips County High School, Hoyke, Colorado

She was a member of New Gottland Covenant Church McPherson, Kansas

Colleen was a teachers aide for Douglas County schools, Castle Rock, Colorado, LPN at Porter Hospital in Denver, Colorado; she retired from nursing and became a church business administrator for United Methodist Church in Arlington, Texas retiring in Dec. 2003

Colleen LaVonne Speicher was united in marriage to Harold Denison HD James on July 12, 1979, at Denver, Colorado. Harold died on Nov. 17, 2005.

She is survived by her, son Lynn Osburn, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Daughter LaLani James, of Palparaiso, Florida; son Loy Osburn, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Step Son David James, of Palparaiso, Florida; Step Daughter Jeremie Rockwell, of Lakewood, Colorado; Step Son Russell James, of Golden, Colorado; Step Daughter Jennifer Hagebusch, of Texarkana, Texas; Step Son Joe James, of Stergis, South Dakota, Sister Cleta Sloan, of Wray, Colorado; Sister Verlene Boden, of Longmont, Colorado; Sister Venetta Shelden, of Trenton, Nebraska; She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold D. James and brother, Delwyn Speicher.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel.

Graveside Service at McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30th, 2017.

Final Resting Place McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.