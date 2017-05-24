Bill Self begins term as NABC President

– University of Kansas head coachhas been named president of the National Association of Basketball Coaches Board of Directors (NABC). Self, whose two-year term will span the 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years, was officially installed as NABC president at the 2017 NABC Convention and oversaw his first Board of Directors’ meeting earlier this month in Indianapolis.

“I have been heavily involved with the NABC over the years, and it is now my opportunity to serve as president of our organization,” said Self. “I’m proud of that.”

Self has served on the NABC Board of Directors since 2007, and is also a current member of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee.

“I look forward to working with NABC Executive Director Jim Haney, his staff and the board to be a voice for all coaches that the NABC represents,” Self said.

A 2017 inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Self has a career record of 623-192 as head coach at Kansas, Illinois, Tulsa and Oral Roberts. He led Kansas to the 2008 national title, reached the Final Four again in 2012, and currently has the Jayhawks on a streak of 13-straight Big 12 regular-season championships which ties an NCAA record (UCLA form 1967-79).