Annual Torch Run supports Special Olympics

Saline County law enforcement officers trekked about 3 ½ miles through Salina this afternoon for the annual Special Olympics Torch Run. The annual event is part of the state-wide “Flame of Hope” run, that will mark the start of the Special Olympics Kansas Summer Games in early June.

Salina’s finest and Blue Thunder athletes gathered in front of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office for the torch lighting ceremony. Sheriff Roger Soldan had the honor of lighting the torch this year.

Runners weaved their way through Salina with a police escort. The run concluded at Jerry Ivey Park, where athletes and law enforcement carried the torch during the final leg.

