Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible during afternoon hours.

Temperatures will remain below normal once again with most locations seeing highs in the mid and upper 60s. Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms may impact the area during the afternoon hours. Strong or severe storms are not anticipated and should quickly diminish by early evening.
