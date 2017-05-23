Terry Lee William, 54, of Salina, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017. He was born August 12, 1962 in Pratt, KS.

He worked for Exline as an electrician for 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jeremore W. Johnson.

Survivors include his mother Jacqueline (Naasz) Johnson; sons, Ryan Johnson of San Diego, CA and Brian Johnson of Topeka, KS; sisters, Christina Johnson of Topeka, KS and Shalon Zeferjahn of Hollywood, CA; and brothers Gary William of Topeka, KS and Cory Zeferjahn of Hutchinson, KS;

Per Terry’s request, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.