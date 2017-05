Southeast of Saline junior Jacob Huffaker won the boys’ 3A State Golf title in Independence yesterday. Huffaker shot a 77, winning the title by three strokes. The Trojans finished 11th as a team, edging out West Franklin High School.

Aspen McElderry placed 83rd, Alan Pohl placed 111th, Ryan Russell placed 119th, Jackson Montgomery placed 123rd and Benjamin Murray rounded out the card, placing 127th.