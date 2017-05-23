School district offering reward for information regarding vandalism



Cleanup efforts continue at Salina South High School following an act of vandalism that caused an estimated $20,000 in water damage. The school district is now offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the vandals.

Capt. Paul Forrester said those with information should call Salina Crimestoppers.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

///Original Story///

Salina Police are investigating an act of vandalism that occurred at Salina South High School over the weekend. Authorities estimated the damage at $20,000 but that number could rise as cleanup continues.

Construction crews returned to South High, located at 730 East Magnolia, at 10 a.m. Saturday morning to find several newly remodeled classrooms with significant water damage. Workers told authorities that the vandals left a chemical rinse station running overnight, flooding two biology rooms and the majority of the main floor.

While in the school, the vandals also found the keys to a school Suburban. The vehicle was recovered the next morning on Colonial Lane, a few blocks south of the school, undamaged.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that ceiling tiles, wallboard and carpet will have to be replaced and damages are expected to reach $20,000. Authorities continued to investigate the break-in this morning. Capt. Forrester said they are attempting to get video surveillance from the school.