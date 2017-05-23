Saline County man returns home to find living room on fire

A Saline County man returned to his rural home to find the living room on fire. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, the man was able to save his three dogs before most of the house was destroyed.

Two Rural Fire Districts responded to the 4000 block of West McReynolds, where the fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on May 22. Sheriff Soldan said that Robert Mudd, who was renting the home, returned to find the fire in the living room. He grabbed the three dogs and ran to a neighbor’s house, where he called authorities

The fire destroyed most of the east side of the home. Electrical cords are believed to be the cause of the blaze.

Sheriff Soldan said the damage estimate is not yet complete.