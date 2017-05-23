Salina student among 3 from Kansas named Presidential Scholars

TOPEKA — Three Kansas students have been named as 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars.

There were 11 Kansas students named as semifinalists for the 2017 Presidential Scholars Program. From that list, three students were selected as Presidential Scholars.

The three Kansas students named Presidential Scholars are Tyler Ross, of Salina, a student at Salina High School South, Salina USD 305; Bessie Bauman, of Olathe, a student at Olathe Northwest High School, Olathe Unified School District (USD) 233; and Hannah Motley, of Leawood, a student at Blue Valley North High School, Blue Valley USD 229

Ross, Bauman and Motley have been invited to the National Recognition Program in June in Washington, D.C.