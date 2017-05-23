Salina Arts & Humanities seeking artist’s input

The Big Ideas Cultural Plan, adopted in 2008, identified the need to improve opportunities and circumstances for Salina area artists. In response to this objective, Salina Arts & Humanities is assessing the status of local and regional artists through an online artist survey at https://goo.gl/forms/EdqDt06s5UkhkFET2 .

The survey is designed to measure what is happening now in terms of artist development and where specific improvements might be made. It was adapted from an open-source document from artiststhrive.org. “This is a great opportunity for all artists to report their strengths and needs,” says Salina Arts & Humanities executive director Brad Anderson. “Our professional staff will closely evaluate the survey data to provide area artists with better resources and professional-development opportunities.”

The Artists Thrive survey is open to anyone who considers themselves an artist, regardless of training or education. There are more than 800 musicians, actors, writers, visual artists, and professional designers who live in the Salina area. SA&H staff encourages responses to the survey from a wide variety of people who live and work in the area as “creatives.”

Salina Arts & Humanities has partnered with local and regional artists, cultural organizations and a professional consultant to address this area of need in Salina’s continued growth. Most individual artists in the community rely on their own resources, as few formal organizations, guilds or cooperatives exist in the area at present. Information from the online artist survey, combined with input from a steering committee, will be used to determine the best way to move forward once survey results are in. “Salina will be a stronger place when artists feel more connected and engaged with businesses, citizens and patrons in their community,” says Anderson.

The survey can be found on the Salina Arts & Humanities Facebook page at Facebook.com/salinaarts, by requesting an email link at sah@salina.org, or by using the following direct link https://goo.gl/forms/EdqDt06s5UkhkFET2 .

Any artist who works or lives within 50 miles of Salina is encouraged to participate. For additional details or to submit the names of those who might want to participate, contact SA&H at 785-309-5770.