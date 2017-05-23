Rozella “Rosie” (Becker) Chapman, 91, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 22, 2017, with family by her side at Brookdale of McPherson. She was co-owner of Becker Nursing Home and Hickory Manor Nursing Home. She also worked as a waitress in several local cafes.

She was born on April 22, 1926, in Galva, KS, the daughter of Tobias B. and Ida (Koehn) Becker. On February 12, 1943, Rozella was united in marriage to Virgil C. Chapman in Alexandria, LA. He preceded her in death on June 6, 2005.

Rozella was a member of the First Baptist Church and V.F.W. Auxiliary.

Survivors include: son, Kenneth (Robin) Chapman of Gallatin, TN; sister, Betty Carlson of McPherson, KS; daughter-in-law, Barbara Chapman of McPherson, KS; son-in-law, Charley Johnson of Inman, KS; eight grandchildren, Bev (Wayne) Regehr, Tammy Nuce, Jeannie (James) Seely, Lori (Len) Bontempi, Art (Lisa) Chapman II, Nicole (Chris) Garcia, Andrew (Sheree) Chapman, and Emily Chapman; 17 great-grandchildren, Angela Nuce, Matthew Nuce, MacKenzie Whitney, Madison Ritcha, Jacob Seely, Isaac Chapman, Delaney Seely, Matthew Bontempi, Tucker Chapman, Celeste Chapman, Nick Bontempi, Julia Bontempi, GraceLynn Chapman, Noah Garcia, Hudson Garcia, LeelaFaith Chapman, & Ayla Chapman; 11 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Arthur Chapman; daughter, Linda Johnson; brothers, Allen Becker and Lincoln Becker; brother-in-law, Robert Carlson; and sisters-in-law, Deloris Becker and Martha Becker.

The visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, May 26, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 27, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Andrew Currier officiating. Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to First Baptist Church or Hospice & Homecare of Reno County in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.