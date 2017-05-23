Ronald Gene Becker went to the Lord on May 22, 2017 surrounded by his family at the age of 78. Ron was born June 28, 1938 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Dorothy and Henry Becker. His childhood was spent in Denver, Colorado surrounded by his 6 siblings, Donna, Carol, Arlen, Judy, Lori, and Sheri. At the age of 24, he met the love of his life, Phyllis Ann Palmer, and followed her to Kansas. They married on November 17, 1963. Ron and Phyllis had two children, Melody Blanding and Eric Becker; five grandchildren, Caleb, Valerie, Alex, Justin, and Hailey; and two great grandchildren, Chance and Maddison. Ron was a very active member of the Beloit community. He was a volunteer fireman, member of the Lions Club, Pheasants Forever, and his men’s coffee club. Ron worked as a manager at Pestinger Distributing for 24 years, and retired to travel the world with his love, fish, golf, and spend time with his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed, but we will see him soon.

Memorial services will be at 10 AM Friday, May 26 at Zion Lutheran Church. Cremation was chosen & there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Solomon Valley Hospice or Pheasants Forever.