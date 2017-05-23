More vandalism reported across Salina

Salina Police were called to the Salina Municipal Golf Course, 2500 East Crawford, Sunday morning. According to Police Sgt. James Feldman, vandals spray-painted profanity on one of the tee boxes, a bench and a sign during the overnight hours.

A nearby residence also reported damage to a picket fence. Sgt. Feldman said the same vandals painted symbols on the fence, located on the 800 block of Golfview.

Authorities currently have no known suspects. The golf course estimated the total damage at $2,500, while the repairs to the fence totaled $100.

Vandals also broke into a rental property sometime this month. Sgt. Feldman said that these vandals forced their way in through a window, destroying 15 sheets of wallboard, a toilet, light fixtures, a box fan and windows.

The property was owned by a Salina rental company. Sgt. Feldman said the residence, located on the 800 block of West Ash, was under construction. The break-in was said to have occurred between May 8 and yesterday.

The damage total was estimated at $1,000.