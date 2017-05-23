Council Grove – Mary Jean Malmgren Rhein, 96, of Council Grove, Kansas died Monday, May 22, 2017, at Morris County Hospital.

She was born March 16, 1921, in Falun, KS, the daughter of Levi and Mabel (Johnson) Malmgren.

Mary graduated in May 1939 from Dwight High School and later from Brown Mackie School of Business. She was employed by the Civil Service, and met Walter Rhein in 1947 while working at Smoky Hill AFB, in Salina. On June 18, 1950, she was united in marriage to Walter at the Marion Hill Lutheran Church. Mary and Walter were stationed in many locations while he was in the Air Force. In 1967, upon his retirement, they moved to their farm located near Alta Vista. At that time, Mary went back to work at Fort Riley Army Base until retiring in 1981.

Mary was a member of Simpson United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She enjoyed her church, farm life and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband , twin sister Emmy Johnson, and son-in-law Vernon Taylor.

Mary is survived by her three children: Jean (Taylor) Furman and husband Larry, of Kuna, ID, Rosemary (Hight) Hayes and husband Randy, of Maize, KS and Rebecca Combs and husband Bret, of Easton, MD; 5 grandchildren: Tiffany and Kent Broeckelman, Tim and Karah Hight, Bill and Brenda Taylor, Daniel Combs and Sophia Traven, and Sarah and Tony Ortega; and 6 great grandchildren: Drew Broeckelman, Cooper and Campbell Hight, Lili and Lauren Taylor and Evan Ortega. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family is especially grateful for the care and attention provided to Mary by the staff of Council Grove Assisted Living, Diversicare of Council Grove, and the Morris County Hospital over her later years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Simpson United Methodist Church in Alta Vista. A private family inurnment will follow at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Simpson United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.