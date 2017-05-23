Kansas man admits throwing acid on his wife

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man entered a plea to aggravated battery Monday for reportedly throwing acid on his wife.

In addition, Rafael Gomez, 25, entered a plea to felony criminal damage and will avoid a more severe charge of attempted murder.

Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton was considering filing the attempted murder charge against the former employee of the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Stanton says Gomez threw acid on the victim twice. She suffered the burns to her face during the domestic incident in March of 2016, at a home in Hutchinson.

With the plea, both sides are able to argue disposition. The first count is a level four felony with a sentencing range of just over three years to three years, six months.

Stanton says the case is presumptive prison, but the defense will argue for a non-prison sanction because of the lack of any other criminal history.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 7.