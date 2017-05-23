The Salina Post

Kan. man accused of putting infant stepdaughter in trash enters plea

Marquis Young -photo Jefferson County

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has pleaded no contest to putting his infant stepdaughter in an apartment complex trash compactor.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Marquis Young initially was charged with attempted first-degree murder after the baby was found in July 2016 in the trash bin. The then 9-month-old suffered two skull fractures but has recovered and been placed with relatives.

Young entered the no contest plea Monday after prosecutors filed amended aggravated battery and child abuse charges.

Young’s wife testified at a hearing that she went to spend the night with friends after an argument and left the baby with her husband. He’d been drinking and told investigators he couldn’t remember what happened during the night. Blood on his shirt matched the infant’s DNA.

Sentencing is set for July 14.

