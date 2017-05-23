Firearms, cash stolen from Salina home

A 35-year-old Salina man had cash and firearms stolen from his residence sometime yesterday afternoon, according to a police spokesperson.

The residential burglary was said to have occurred on the 300 block of East Prescott between 3 and 6 p.m. Monday. According to Police Sgt. James Feldman, an unknown suspect may have forced their way through the front door, stealing a Savage .222 rifle, a Beretta 12 gauge shotgun, a Bushnell rangefinder, a crossbow, a tackle box and $100 in cash.

The total loss was estimated at $2,030.