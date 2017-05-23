Father of dead infant arrested during investigation

Michael Ray Hatfield, the father of an infant that died yesterday, has been booked into the Saline County Jail and charges are being requested for felony murder, aggravated endangerment of a child, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a Salina Police Department press release.

The release stated that first responders were dispatched to 919 North Ninth at 3:22 p.m. on May 22 in regards to an 11-month-old boy that was not breathing. Upon arrival, emergency responders began life-saving measures and the infant was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. According to the press release, he was pronounced deceased at approximately 4:15 p.m. yesterday.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing but “information gleaned” led to the arrest of the 42-year-old suspect.