Eugene “Jr.” Wilson, Jr., 76, of Salina, Kansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Eugene was born in Great Bend, Kansas on December 8, 1940, a son of the late Gracie (Brown) and Eugene Wilson, Sr.

On February 15, 1964, Eugene married Mary Ann Farris in Stafford, Kansas and were married for 53 1/2 years.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Wilson of the home; three sons, Brian Wilson and wife Dana, Alan Wilson and wife Kori, David Wilson and wife Hollie. He is also survived by grandchildren, Garrett, Lauren, Zachary, Dylan, Casey, Brittany, and Caitlan; great grandchildren, Ayden, Laney, Raegan, Alan, Gabriel, and Levi.

Eugene is preceded in death by his 2 sisters.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 25, from 9:00 am – 8:00 pm with family receiving friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 26th, at the funeral home, with Pastor Loren Drummond officiating. Burial will follow at Great Bend Cemetery North, Great Bend, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105.