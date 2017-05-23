Yarmouth- David J. Klenda, 66, passed away May 18, 2017 after battling cancer. David was born in in Hillsboro, KS, the son of Martin and Magdalen (Tajchman) Klenda.

Dave had a passion for baseball. He grew up playing in Kansas and continued playing at K-State University. He obtained his Bachelors of Science in Agriculture and continued his baseball career all over the country playing AAA ball and finished his career as a relief pitcher for the New York Mets. He continued to pursue his passion for baseball locally by coaching in the Yarmouth baseball leagues for over 30 years.

Dave is survived by his wife, Brenda; his five children, JJ, Gina, Julian, Luke, and Ambrosia; two grandchildren, Anthony and Ricky and eleven siblings.

A celebration of Dave’s life will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 4-7 P.M. at Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Lane Yarmouth, ME.

A service will be held at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Dave’s hometown of Pilsen, KS on June 5, 2017 at 10 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes any donations in Dave’s name be made to the Yarmouth High School Baseball Team.