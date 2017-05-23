Charles D. Boster, 83, Bennington, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at his home. He was born April 8, 1934 in Bennington to Clarence and Ethel (Morse) Boster.

Charlie was a graduate of Bennington High School and he attended Brown Mackie College in Salina. On August 6, 1955, he and Nita M. Young were united in marriage at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina. In 1966 the Easterday-Boster Lumber Yard was formed in Salina. Charlie purchased the business in 1978 and it became Boster Lumber Yard. They sold the business to Star Lumber in 1997 and he continued to work until retiring in 1999.

Charlie was a faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he was a Fourth Degree Knight, Bennington Lions Club, Kansas Lumbermen’s Association, Salina Home Builders Association, and the Bennington Saddle Club. He was also the former president of the Salina Home Builders Association, Mayor Bennington for 12 years, and President of the local Red Cross f0r 13 years.

Charlie was an avid outdoorsman and conservationist.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Marjorie Boster.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Nita; children, Mark and wife Renata, Lynne and husband Robert Hagmeier, Marcia and husband Carlos Ibarra, Jay and wife Susie Boster, and Jeff and wife Valerie Boster; brother, Raymond Boster; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, May 27 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Minneapolis. Burial will be in the Bennington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis, where a rosary and prayer vigil will be at 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or the Bennington Senior Center.