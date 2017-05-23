Authorities predict charges following death of infant in north Salina

Authorities are investigating the death of an infant in North Salina Monday afternoon. A police spokesperson said that Saline County Attorney Ellen Mitchell is discussing possible charges, which may be released later today.

According to Police Sgt. James Feldman, authorities were called to the 900 block of North Ninth shortly after 3:20 p.m. Monday for an unresponsive 11-month-old. The baby was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, where he later died.

No other information has been released.