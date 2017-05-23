Council Grove – Aaron Ephraim Morningstar, 62, of Council Grove, Kansas, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017 at his residence.

He was born December 25, 1954, in Middletown, Ohio, to Charles and Clara (Johnstone) Morningstar. Aaron joined the US Army and served for four years. He moved to Council Grove and worked for many years, as a carpenter.

Aaron married Della “Dee Dee” Davis on July 4, 1992 in Middletown, OH. Together Aaron and Dee Dee have five children. Aaron loved to read, fly kites, star gaze and play music with his brothers and friends. He loved spending time with his family and one of his greatest accomplishments was being “Pap”.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, William Davis; sister, MaDonna Taylor; and brothers, Richard and James Morningstar.

Aaron is survived by his loving wife Dee Dee, of the home; children: Jason Morningstar and wife Sara, of Dallas, TX, Amanda Wydra and husband Matthew, of Oswego, IL, Ashley Davis, of Council Grove, Brandy Morningstar and fiancé Tim Biehler, of Herington, and Trudy Estes and husband Stanley, of Springboro, OH; brothers, Adrian Morningstar and wife Elizabeth, of Germantown, OH, Gilbert Morningstar and wife Ann, of Franklin, OH, and Bill Morningstar and wife Gabriela, of Middletown, OH; sister Lois Jewel, of Middletown, OH; 15 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Opal Loretta Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:30 to 7:00pm, Friday, May 26, 2017, at Council Grove First Congregational Church of Christ. Memorial services will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, May 27th, also at the Congregational Church. Inurnment will follow at Sunny Slope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Aaron Morningstar Memorial Fund. They may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.