90-year-old Kansas woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY – A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Monday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Kia Rio driven by Ruth Rushing 90, Wichita, was northbound on Greenwich Road.

The driver failed to yield at Kansas 254 and drove in front of a westbound 1999 GMC Suburban driven by Ira Reed, 36, El Dorado. The Suburban struck Kia in passenger side

Rushing was transported to Wesley Medical Center where she died.

Reed was not seriously injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.