Weekend chase ends after three stops



A Salina Police Officer was westbound in the 300 block of West Beloit when he had to make an evasive maneuver to avoid being hit by an eastbound 2016 Toyota Corolla. A start-and-stop chase ensued that ended with an arrest, according to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

Following the near collision, the officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1400 block of South Ninth. The vehicle failed to pull over, turning onto Claflin and accelerating to 40 miles-per-hour. The chase continued to the 1600 block of Highland, where the driver stopped. Capt. Forrester said that the driver sped off when the officer attempted to approach the vehicle.

The chase continued throughout central Salina, with the driver stopping and speeding off two more times. Capt. Forrester said the driver finally stopped for good on the 100 block of West Minneapolis.

Zackery Norris, 26, Salina, was taken into custody and faces three counts of felony flee and elude, one count of reckless driving, driving under the influence, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.