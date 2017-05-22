Suspect jailed after KHP finds $670K in new designer drug

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

ELLIS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an Interstate 70 drug arrest.

On Monday May 15, the Kansas Highway Patrol arrested Victor Garcia, a California resident on Interstate 70 just west of the Yocemento exit.

He had more than 17 pounds of a new designer drug called “Gray Death” with a street value of more than $670,000 and was jailed on a $500,000 bond on suspicion of drug possession with the intent to distribute, according to Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees.

Gray Death is a combination of several opioids including heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil, which is sometimes used to tranquilize large animals, according to the Associated Press. It has a street value of $100 per gram.

Drees said when law enforcement officials in Ellis County arrest an individual with a large amount of drugs, they will contact the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

If the U.S. Attorney’s Office wants to take the case, Ellis County will drop its charges in district court and allow federal prosecutors to pursue a federal indictment.

Drees said the drug was not being distributed in Hays and, because of that, he believes it could be prosecuted at the federal level, but if federal authorities choose not to, Ellis County will continue pursuing charges.